Now is a time of the year when many of us begin seeing small twig-sized tree limbs accumulating on the ground under some of our trees. This is usually the sign that twig girdlers are in the area. Twig girdlers are beetles, they are about three-fourths of an inch in length, grayish-brown in color and have very long antennae and grasshopper-like heads.
Many times damage caused by these pests goes unnoticed. Although heavily damaged trees might look ragged and younger trees can become deformed and very noticeable.
Adult girdlers typically begin showing up at this time of the year and hang around for a couple of months. After mating, female girdlers select small tree branches, or twigs, and chew a very clean cut “V” shaped groove all the way around the circumference of the twig. These girdler-damaged limbs are then only attached to the mother tree by a thin center core of wood. Mother girdler will then crawl up the tree limb, beyond the cut area and deposits her eggs, one by one, in the bark of the tree. This area of the limb, beyond the cut, will die quickly and drop to the ground, usually from wind or from just its own weight.
Eggs that are within each of the fallen twigs begin hatching and become girdler larva that will begin boring into the dead twig to feed. These larva stay inside the fallen twigs through the winter and again begin feeding on the wood the following spring. New adult twig girdlers emerge later in the summer and early fall.
Adult tree girdlers are rarely seen by humans because of their lifestyle. The best way to eliminate twig girdlers is by collecting and destroying any dropped twigs and branches when found on the ground. This habit can help to get rid of the source quickly. Spraying insecticides will not be effective.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
