Just a reminder for anyone growing poinsettia plants that would like for them to be blooming this Christmas season — now would be the time to start providing them with short days and long nights. Poinsettia plants will need to have increasingly longer periods of darkness each night to encourage their holiday blooming.
If you love basil, as I love basil, and you grow your own plants, now is the time to start letting some of your basil plants go to seed if you want a fresh supply for next spring. There’s a good chance that any basil seeds you don’t collect will probably reseed themselves next spring anyway. If you still want to continue harvesting fresh basil leaves, only pinch back some of the seed heads for saving, and leave the rest of the plant for harvesting fresh leaves. Regularly pinching basil plants back can help to keep the plants full and bushy.
Many gardeners have been fortunate to have received some rain the past couple of weeks. We all need some rain, but until it’s your turn, keep watering. Newly planted vegetable and flower gardens, along with our lawns will need regular watering.
Now is a great time to fertilize your lawn. It’s been a very hot dry summer and your lawn, and beds, could all use a good feeding from natural fertilizers. Remember, natural fertilizers will not burn as synthetic products can. Natural fertilizers will not need to be watered until you’re ready to do so, or it rains. If you tend to battle cool weather weed problems now is also a good time to apply preventative corn gluten meal to the lawn or beds.
Keep a good watch out for signs of sod webworms eating on your lawns. I have had several reports from different parts of town of entire lawns being eaten down to the soil by worms. Weekly applications of BT (Bacillus thuringiensis) worm killer, sometimes known as thuricide, will kill a worm or caterpillar after just one bite of any plant or sod that’s been sprayed with it. BT is safe for all animals and humans.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
