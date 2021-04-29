One of the main issues gardeners seem to always have is the battle with garden pests, especially if you plant a vegetable garden. We are now in the spring harvesting season. Lots of different vegetable varieties are either now producing or will be soon. I think that garden pests are as anxious to enjoy our vegetable crops as we are.
I get lots of pest questions this time of year about pests, and pest management. One of the frequently asked questions is, “What is this pest and how do I get rid of it?" Many people are quick to spray anything they think will wipe out pests, synthetic or natural, not considering what effect it could have on beneficial insects — or maybe even pets or humans.
I am not saying not to spray products to control pests, but to consider some alternative methods. Many of our garden insect pests can actually be managed with cultural methods and occasionally with the addition of a natural or synthetic insecticide. Few realize that many of these pest situations could have developed long before a specific pest even arrived. Management of garden pests should begin long before the first transplant is placed into the soil.
Many pests we find in our garden areas are often hatched right there in our own gardens. When new gardening areas are suddenly cleaned up and void of weeds, and then planted with tender new seedlings, most pests are naturally going to feed on those tender new plants.
Keeping garden areas weed-free prior to planting seasons can help to eradicate a variety of pests. Good sanitation in garden areas can become a great help in growing all types of healthy plants.
Until next time, let's all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
