During this very hot, dry summer I have heard a lot about different lawn issues, along with many other plants. Many of these problems seem to be related to heat and the lack of rain.
When mowing your lawn during this stressful time, do not cut the grass too short. It’s always best to not take more than one third of the height of the grass at any one time. Cutting it lower, especially in sunny areas, could cause the grass to burn.
As the intense heat and lack of rain continues, lots of trees are beginning to show signs of stress. Under these conditions using a lawn sprinkler to water the trees may not be providing the trees with the amount of water they need to keep growing well throughout the summer.
When watering trees with sprinklers, leave the sprinklers on for longer periods of time than you would for your lawn. This can help to deeply soak the soil in the area under the trees.
Newly planted trees, within the past 12 to 18 months, will definitely need special watering attention during summers like this. To help a young, new tree to become fully established, strong and healthy, water it well with a hand held hose every five to seven days, unless there is rain on a regular basis in the area.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.