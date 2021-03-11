The monarchs are here. Hope you are ready for them because they need our help. Sadly, populations of these beautiful pollinators, as well as other types of pollinators, are declining. Climate change, loss of habitat, overuse of synthetic pesticides, genetically-modified crops and urbanization are all limiting worldwide pollinators’ habitats and food.
Several years ago, the Entomological Society of America discovered that monarch butterflies are more likely to lay their eggs in our gardens than in wild native sites. This proves that we humans need to utilize any areas we might have in our landscapes to plant butterfly and pollinator gardens. Any one of us can make a significant contribution to restoring their habitats. Keep in mind that it’s the pollinators that keep our food web intact.
When planting for butterflies, plant for a variety of colors and for nectar sources. Butterflies feed mostly on nectar plants that provide a sugary fluid that helps to fuel their sometimes very long flights and their reproduction. Butterflies like to perch on larger flowers or clusters of small flowers when hunting for nectar and collecting pollen on their legs and bodies.
Monarch butterflies have better color perception than bees and humans do. Monarchs can see red, their favorite color, but bees can’t. Monarchs are also able to see ultraviolet light, which can also help in finding potential host plants.
Many people tend to think more of flowering plants for butterfly gardens and not of host plants, like milkweed. Monarch butterflies developed a unique adaptation that allows their caterpillars to feed on milkweed plants, whereas many other insects cannot. Milkweed contains a latex-based sap that contains toxic compounds called cardenolides. Most other insects cannot digest these compounds and they find it very foul-tasting. It’s deadly for them, and they usually avoid it. Monarch caterpillars actually absorb these toxins as they feed on milkweed leaves, which then makes monarch caterpillars toxic to potential predators.
Now is a great time to start a butterfly garden in your yard or maybe in containers.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
