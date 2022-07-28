Someone recently told me that I just had to have a drumstick tree. At that time I had no idea what a drumstick tree was, but very soon I was to learn.
I really don’t think I’ve ever known of a plant that has so many beneficial uses and contains so many important vitamins and minerals.
Moringa Oleifera, often known as a drumstick tree, is native to India and has been cultivated for its many nutritional benefits grown for thousands of years.
Most recently the interest in this tree has become very popular for its different edible superfoods and its Moringa extracts.
This interest has been accompanied by some very interesting studies about its ability to treat hundreds of various ailments.
As these studies have quickly spread over the planet, the benefits of the Moringa trees have quickly become very commonly planted yard trees. It can grow just about anywhere except in cold locations.
This deciduous, hardy, fast growing tree, takes very little care, can reproduce from either seeds or cuttings, and grow in almost all types of soils.
In a single year a new young Moringa tree can reach heights up to 8 to 10 feet, and start blooming eight months after planting.
If you’re looking for a tree that could grow fast, add beauty to your yard and provide many different health and nutritional benefits to your landscape then I think a Moringa Oleifera tree could be one of the best answers to your search.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
