When discussing plant or lawn problems with some people, I often ask how often they feed that plant or lawn. Once in a while, the answer is, “I water every other day” or “I sometimes only water when the soil gets dry.”
Some folks believe that all a plant needs is an occasional drink of water and some dirt. In some cases that is true, but in most other cases plants require nutrients to grow strong healthy roots, leaves, fruits, nuts or flowers.
Vegetable plants grown in soils depleted of nutrients would only grow vegetables depleted in nutrients. How nutritious would that crop be for human consumption?
All living things need nutrition to live and to thrive.
Healthy soils, that nature had provided us with, have been over plowed and had many tons of synthetic chemicals added to it over many, many years.
Beneficial nutrients continue to be leached out of many of our soils today. Major amounts of healthy nutrients are needed to be replaced back into our soils.
The three main nutrients needed by our soils are nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. These three nutrients form the foundation of a plant’s nutrition.
Nitrogen plays a major part in a plant’s life. It works with chlorophyll, which is used by plants and sunlight to produce sugars. It helps plants to make protein that makes them strong and healthy.
Healthy soils containing the right amount of phosphorus help plants to store energy, help to provide plants with strong healthy root systems and the general vigor and health of all plants.
Potassium controls water and many other different chemicals found inside plants that help plants to function well. Potassium also controls the absorption of water into the pores of a plant.
Only when plants have access to all the beneficial nutrients they need, in the soil they are grown in, can you simply feed the plants water.
Until next time let’s all try to garden with nature not against it and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
