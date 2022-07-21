Over the past couple of weeks we have received several questions about aphid problems on several types of plants, especially flowers.
Neem oil makes a very good botanical insecticide to get rid of these pests as well as many others. Neem oil is extracted from the seeds of Neem trees. Neem trees are native to certain parts of India and Africa.
While Neem oil is harmless to bees, ladybugs, lacewings, many plants, birds and mammals, it can interfere with the hormone systems of some pests if not applied correctly.
We have also heard complaints about slugs and pill bugs, especially in shady gardens. Try controlling them by sprinkling diatomaceous earth around affected plants in areas where you have found slugs and pill bugs before.
Other organic remedies for these pests include grapefruit halves laid face down on shade covered soil and saucers of beer set out in the same area.
For those of you that received some of the wonderful rain last week I bet it's now time to mow all that grass. As you mow, try not to remove more than one-third of the grass height each time. Taking off more than that can lead to damaged turf, especially with such extreme high temperatures we are having this year.
If you're laying a new St. Augustine lawn, try to get the ground as smooth and level as possible before you put down any sod, as doing so after the grass is established can be quite difficult.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
