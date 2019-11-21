Most gardeners know what compost is, but many people just don’t really understand how remarkable it is. For example, compost can improve a plant’s, tree’s or lawn’s resistance to both diseases and to insect pests; it can improve the effectiveness of your fertilizers; it helps the soil to hold nutrients in the root zone, which helps to prevent leaching’ it helps sandy soils to improve water retention; it can help prevent soil compaction, which helps root systems penetrate the soil; in clay soils, it improves drainage and porosity of the soil; it helps to prevent erosion and the list goes on and on. So, you probably get the message, compost is remarkable.
Fall and spring are the two best of times of the year to spread compost on the lawn. Just a thin quarter- to half-inch layer of compost on established lawns will help to revitalize the soil, which can then invigorate the grass.
Earthworms and the soils microorganisms, will do the job of working the compost down into the soil where it can help to feed the lawn and to nourish the beneficial microbes.
Just this thin layer of compost on the lawn can help to prevent weeds and improve aeration. It naturally improves the moisture-holding capacity of the soil, plus adds nutrients and feeds the microbes.
Soil microbes are key to the complex process that makes food available to the lawn. This healthy microbial population encourages a healthy green, dense lawn.
Composting your lawn this time of year will provide a consistent leaching of all the wonderful compost benefits into the soil below. As rain or water seep into the composted lawn, all the remarkable nutrients will be constantly improving the soil.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
