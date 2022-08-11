Fall weather will hopefully start moving in within a few weeks, so now is a good time to start preparing for that fall garden. If you really just don't have room for all the vegetables you'd like to grow in your yard this fall, try using containers.
There are several types of containers that can work well for growing plants. Over the years, clean, empty lick buckets have become very popular to use for growing vegetables, or any other plants. Drill a few drainage holes in the bottom, add some good quality soil to the container and you're ready to garden. Good containers can provide several advantages for gardeners.
Since your containers are movable, you could place your potted gardens in different locations as the weather changes. Your garden containers could also be filled with the best quality of soils cheaper than it would be to fill large numbers of raised beds.
While container gardening can offer you several good advantages, there are a few things to remember as your new container garden is becoming established.
Most soils in containers can, and probably will, dry out much faster than soils in the ground. This means container soils will need to be checked on frequently and watered as needed. Soil temperatures during our dry, hot weather will get hotter than soil in the ground. This might mean giving the container plants a little more afternoon shade than plants grown in the ground. I usually find it better to use wooden or clay containers to plant in.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.