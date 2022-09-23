This summer has certainly been a very difficult time to keep our gardens alive, much less at their best. The constant extreme hot temperatures and the lack of rain has certainly kept most gardeners from working in their yards.
Take a drive around town, of course with your car’s AC on, and just look at all the toasted yards. Many yards almost look like their gardeners have left town, maybe for good.
But who could blame them with this summer’s weather. I think this summer might have caused many gardeners to have abandoned gardening for easier and cooler hobbies, leaving their lawns and gardens in really bad condition.
When the weather gets better, temperatures begin to cool down, and again moisture becomes readily available, many gardeners will be able to get away with many of the misguided gardening techniques and practices.
However once gardening conditions get disturbed again and only those that did things correctly from the start should still be gardening.
Gardeners using quality organic garden products from the start are probably still gardening because of starting with quality soils, mulches, minerals, proper plant varieties and good watering methods.
Just because all gardeners may not have the same interest in mid to late summer gardening at this time, now is the time to begin preparations for the best fall and winter gardening seasons.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.