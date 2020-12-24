This month, my articles have all been about different types of Christmas flower traditions. Today’s article is about another type of Christmas tradition — a very different, weird tradition. I doubt there is anywhere else in the world that you’d find this tradition.
La Noche de Rabanos or Night of the Radishes has been a local Christmas tradition for more than 100 years in the town of Oaxaca, Mexico. The history of this unusual tradition began as a way for local farmers to sell their produce in the city marketplace. Spanish travelers first brought radishes to Mexico in the 16th century. It’s thought that Dominican friars started planting radishes in their vegetable gardens to help feed the local citizens. Apparently, radishes grew very well in the gardens and radish fields grew in size year after year. Abundant supplies of radishes were soon available for everyone in the area with many plants left in the fields to rot.
Soon, a local monk suggested that farmers try selling the odd-shaped radishes at the marketplace to be different. These odd-shaped vegetables did attract attention. To stand out from other vegetable vendors, some farmers began carving their radishes into all sorts of odd shapes.
For the 1897 Christmas market, the governor of Oaxaca decided that since the oddly-shaped radishes had become such a popular attraction at the market that he formally created a contest for the most creatively carved radish figures. Soon people started carving radishes into religious figures during the Christmas markets. It wasn’t long before radishes were being carved into all sorts of things. Today, contestants can win up to $1,500 for their unique carvings.
The Night of the Radish Christmas tradition event is still celebrated each year on Dec. 21. This year’s tradition was virtual because of COVID-19.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.