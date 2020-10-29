Many gardeners have started referring to October and November as our second spring. The past few years our fall and winter months have been fairly mild and a perfect time for planting shrubs, trees, perennials and many other new landscape plants.
Our springtime weather quickly comes and goes and summer heat and droughts quickly move in. Root systems of so many different varieties of plants have a much easier time growing and getting better established in our fall weather rather than during our harsh dry summer weather.
Planting now gives plants all fall, winter and spring to get well established before the summer gets here.
As you know, being an organic gardener allows you to fertilize anything 365 days of the year, but stay away from high synthetic nitrogen fertilizers. High nitrogen fertilizers promote leaf growth which could mean damage during one of our surprise Arctic cold fronts.
Every fall I get questions from folks wanting to know what type of tree it is they see all over town blooming hundreds of pinkish salmon-colored flowers.
Koelreuteria elegans ssp. formosana, commonly known as a golden rain tree, has been blooming for a few weeks now. Rain trees are native to Asia and were introduced to North America in 1763.
They can tolerate all types of soil and weather conditions. Rain trees are tough, easy-care trees, but you might want to think twice before planting one of these showy trees in your yard.
Each of the hundreds of pretty flowers you see blooming each year contain seeds that eventually fall to the ground and quickly germinate and grow into many more rain trees.
Rain trees can become very invasive very quickly, so be aware.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.