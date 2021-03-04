Well, it appears the freezing weather has come, and, fortunately, gone. But it left behind so much damage to trees, lawns, shrubs, annuals and perennials. Now, we’re into the clean-up, or replace stage, from all the damage. I realize we gardeners hate seeing our plants in such disarray, but much of this kind of damage can take time to actually show just how each plant responds to the damage.
In the meantime, feed everything. The lawn, the trees, your perennials, citrus, fruit trees, cactus, palm trees and vegetables. Basically everything that grows from the ground, or in containers, has experienced some very extreme cold temperatures for many long hours and all this vegetation is suffering at some degree or another. Feeding everything with a natural fertilizer and/or some good quality compost will help all plants. Do not use synthetic fertilizers, they could burn everything.
Now, before your strawberry plants begin bearing, it’s a good time to feed them with some organic granular fertilizer. Pill bugs can become a big problem when growing strawberries. Keeping some type of a natural mulch along with some diatomaceous earth under your strawberry plants will help to deter pests, like pill bugs, ants and beetles. As your strawberries begin producing fruit, let them ripen fully on the plants before you pick them.
When applying compost like a mulch, not only will it nourish your soil, but it will also help to conserve soil moisture, keep the ground cool and limit weed growth.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden naturally, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.