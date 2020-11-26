Believe it or not, the holiday season is here again, even though it seems like we just took the 2019 Christmas tree down. Christmas tree lots are back in town and loaded with cut trees for the holidays.
You certainly want to pick a Christmas tree that looks fresh, green and healthy, not one that’s losing needles and looks dry. Give the tree a good shaking before loading it into your vehicle to get rid of any loose needles and possible bugs.
If you are carrying the tree on the roof of a car, put the bottom of the tree trunk facing the hood so tree needles will be better protected from being torn or blown off.
A cut tree dries out quickly, especially in our warm weather, so it’s very important to keep the tree’s trunk in water.
If you cannot immediately place the tree in a water-holding tree stand, make a fresh cut to the base of the tree’s trunk and place the tree in a bucket of cool water in the shade.
Always keep cool water in the tree stand once the tree is set up indoors, not hot water. Keeping the tree stand filled with water prevents tree needles from drying out and falling off.
Plain cool water is all that’s required to keep a tree fresh.
Always place cut trees away from all heat sources such as fireplaces, heaters, heat vents and direct sunlight.
Keeping the area cooler can help to slow the tree from drying out and lessen the need of adding water to the base. Using Christmas lights that produce low amounts of heat, such as LED, can also reduce the tree from drying out.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
