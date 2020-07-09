Happy Pollinators month to all of you wonderful gardeners.
That’s right, the entire month of July is officially the month to celebrate all the vital insects and animals that so faithfully pollinate our plants. Pollination is very important and pollinators are in trouble.
For plants to reproduce and make seeds and fruits, pollen needs to be shared among many other plant flowers. Pollinators are responsible for more than 30% of the planet’s food and fiber crops.
Pollinators also play a big part in the beef, livestock and dairy industries. Without pollinators our world would be without strawberries, almonds, melons, apples, blueberries, peaches, pumpkins and more.
One of the most well known pollinators is the honey bee. This little flying insect alone makes a huge contribution to the production of billions of dollars worth of crops in America every year. Many scientist are concerned about the world-wide decline of pollinators, especially honey bees, due to habitat loss, diseases, and exposure to pesticides.
What would our world be like without these the pollinators? Scientists and researchers in many parts of the world are developing insect-like robotics as alternatives to the decline in our natural pollinators. Tiny pollinator drones are already in the works and should be available for commercial use in the near future.
Walmart filed for a patent last year for autonomous robot bees that can pollinate just like real bees do. These robot bees have tiny cameras on them, also called pollination drones, that can spot locations of crops that need pollinating. Sensitive sensors on the bee drones will assure that successful pollination occurs. But, do we really want robots taking the place of “nature”?
We humans need to do all we can to help nature. Adding more native plants in our gardens, along with year ‘round seasonal flowering plants, plus providing water sources will help to bring in bees and other pollinators.
More than anything else, please stop spraying man-made poisons and insecticides. Let our pollinators thrive.
Until next time lets try to garden with nature not against it and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.