Vegetable gardeners in our areas still have time to plant beets, carrots, spinach, turnips and mustard. Keep a close eye on all your garden vegetables because worms and caterpillars will come from far and wide to feed on all these delicious, sweet and tender vegetables. In just one night, these pests can do great harm.
If you have garden areas large enough to try rotating the placement and planting times of your different plants, now could be a good time to do that. Leave some of your planting areas bare so not all of the garden areas are planted at the same time, especially during winter. Unplanted areas will then allow you time to add compost and natural fertilizers to that soil and come spring it will be all ready to plant.
Many of us have not had any significant amounts of rain in a very long time. By now, lawns and plants could sure use a good drink. Cooler temperatures are nice, but the soil is dry and lawns and plants still need regular watering, just not as often. As we go into really cold nights, keep in mind that plants would fare better during cold temperatures in damp soils.
Now is a good time to start clipping dead buds off any blooming plants. Getting rid of spent flowers now will help to prevent all kinds of pests from using the dead flowers as good places to winter in.
I’ve noticed foliage on my persimmon trees is turning their beautiful fall golden colors and are loaded with fruit. Persimmon fruit is delicious and will taste even better when allowed to stay on the trees and go through some really cold nights before harvesting.
Now is a good time to start preparing cold-sensitive plants for any cold, windy weather that mother nature might bring to us this winter. It is so much easier to have plants prepared ahead of time for cold weather rather than waiting until that cold, windy, damp night has you outdoors battling the wind and trying to get everything protected. Adding several inches of organic materials under and around the base of plants can help to keep soils damp and protect root systems. Keep all added materials a few inches away from the base of each plant to prevent moisture from building up and causing problems.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
