Now is a good time to prepare your garden soil so it’s ready to grow the biggest best spring crops ever. The best way to accomplish this will be to start with the soil. Soil is the life blood of our plants, so we need to help keep it nourished with lots of organic matter that’s all naturally from nature.
One good way to replenish soil is to start by adding minerals. Organic fertilizers, with trace minerals, will promote microbial activity and health to the soil.
Adding all types of organic matter, from time to time, will soon help to stop soil erosion, loosen soils, and eliminate most of next seasons weeds, which means cleaner beds for sowing or planting in the spring. All of these things and more, will also add to better root growth.
Green manure is a term that’s used to describe specific, fast growing plants or crop varieties, that are grown and then turned into the soil to improve its overall quality.
Green manure crops can be left in the ground for extended periods prior to tilling the garden area or cut and then plowed into the soil. The purpose of this is to help improve the soils physical structure and its fertility.
Many types of green manure plants can be used as cover crops, crops that can protect the soil from harsh winter weather and help support all types of beneficial creatures that live in soil.
A good organic soil that is packed full of organic matter can be spread 2 to 3 inches thick between plants as a natural mulch to help protect plants from cold weather. The plants will gradually be incorporated into the soil by earthworms and other beneficial organisms.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
