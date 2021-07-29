I know it's hot out there, but there are still gardening chores to be done. Weeding is probably the main chore most of us have been tending to, and if this rain continues, unfortunately, more weeds will continue to show up. Remember that several inches of mulch on garden beds will help to prevent a lot of weed problems.
Very soon, it will be a good time to start getting your gardens ready to plant fall tomatoes. Even though planting a garden in this heat is probably one of the last things you feel like doing, tomatoes will need to be planted soon to have successful fall tomato crops. As with most crops, the varieties you choose and their planting times can make a big difference in the success of that crop. Tomatoes have to mature early for them to be ready before the days get shorter and temperatures start dropping.
Tomato transplants should be spaced 3 feet apart in sunny locations. Each plant should have a tomato cage over it at the time of planting and have some compost and organic fertilizer spread on top of the soil.
After transplants are in the ground they will need to be shaded for several weeks until the plants get older and better established. Making sure plants get plenty of water and stay protected from the heat will probably become one of your main concerns. Mulching the soil helps to retain moisture and that can encourage better plant growth. The first four to five weeks are usually when fall tomato plants need the most attention.
Summer vegetable plantings can be faced with many different types of pest and disease problems. Tomatoes are prone to both of these problems. Keeping a close watch on all summer plantings is a must for growing healthy plants.
Any gardener willing to brave our heat and the bugs will be well rewarded when fall arrives and they start picking their delicious healthy tomato plants.
Until next time, let's all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
