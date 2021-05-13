Here we are already in the middle of May, a time that usually takes us into the hot dry weather of summer — a time to prepare our landscapes for the upcoming summer weather. If you haven’t fed your lawn in the past several months, now would be a good time to get it done. Feed now to strengthen all your winter stressed plants, trees, flower beds, vegetable gardens and lawns.
We are coming into the most stressful time of the year for almost all outdoor life. The winter freeze was a huge stress for all our plants, with many of them still recovering. Now is the time to make sure our plants are ready for the next stressful season, a Texas summer.
There is still a little time left to top-dress lawns with a half-inch of compost and one inch on flower beds and trees before the brutal heat arrives. Do water after applying the compost. Compost adds beneficial nutrients to the soil and can help to keep moisture in the soil.
If you have hard soil areas where water can’t penetrate, apply a soil activator that will help to improve the soils permeability. Soil activators are soil amendments that improve the soils structure. It increases soil aeration, the soil’s holding capacity and adds nutrients. Soil activator loosens hard compacted soils and releases locked up valuable soil nutrients. Soil activators can help to ready soils for planting, promote root growth and increase the effectiveness of your natural fertilizers. I think it’s a great product for new organic gardeners to start with.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
