October is here, and that usually means pumpkin time. Pumpkins for seasonal decorations, jack-o’-lanterns and pumpkin pies.
For those gardeners who planted pumpkin seeds back in May or June, it’s probably time to harvest those pumpkins.
First harvest pumpkins are a deep orange color and have woody stems. The rinds of ripe pumpkins should be so tough that they are very hard to be scratched. Leave 3 to 4 inches of stem on each pumpkin when you cut them from their vines.
Never try pulling the fruits off their vines or cutting them off without their stems. This method could easily damage your plants as well as the pumpkins.
Uncut or uncarved pumpkins kept cool and dry can be stored for several months.
When carving pumpkins for jack-o’-lanterns, save the seeds for planting in next year’s garden. Just so you know, saving pumpkin seeds from hybrid pumpkin plants may not work as well as the non-hybrid varieties. Always wash all the pumpkin meat off the seeds and let them thoroughly dry before storing them in a tightly sealed glass jar. The refrigerator is a good place to store the seed jar for three to four years.
Most gardeners realize our late summer heat usually takes away much of our colorful plants. Fortunately, October finally comes and more and more plants with color are back in stock at your local garden centers.
One of our first colorful fall bloomers is mums.
Mums are a common sight in the fall. They come in a variety of colors and flower shapes. They are hardy plants that grow fast and are usually in bloom during early fall to the first frost and again in early spring.
Mums prefer rich, well-draining soil in sunny areas. Feed them every week or two and keep dead blooms trimmed off.
As the weeks go by and the temperatures cool off, you should start seeing more and more colorful fall bloomers available in local garden centers.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
