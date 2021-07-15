Rain the past few weeks sure has caused many gardeners and farmers problems. Way too much water at one time. What a rare occurrence for the first of July, or for anytime during our summers.
Roses have certainly been through an interesting year. First, there were many days of record-breaking cold temperatures and now many days of record-breaking amounts of rain and hot temperatures. But, in spite of all the cold and all the rain, I see beautiful rose bushes all over the place, whereas many other plants just didn't seem to fare as well.
Roses, especially antique varieties, have always seemed to be hardier varieties than modern hybrid roses. With all the ice, the freezing wind, some snow and freezing temperatures we all experienced, I didn't expect rose bushes to survive. But they did, and roses have been prettier than ever this season.
Frozen layers of ice and snow probably played a big part in keeping roses alive during the freeze. As ice or snow start to thaw it seeps into the ground and can help to hydrate plants, plus adds a little more cold protection.
Now that cold weather is over, summer is here and rose bushes are blooming. The past several weeks have brought lots of rain, which we are all usually very happy about, but this time the rain won't stop. The ground is saturated and many plants are showing signs of stress. Stress can bring in pests and too much water can bring in diseases.
Roses are prone to a fungal disease call black spot. As the name implies, black spot disease shows up as black spots all over the foliage, which can eventually turn leaves yellow and make them fall off. If not treated, the disease can totally defoliate a bush.
Besides looking ugly, this disease can weaken rose bushes, so regular feeding can help. There are treatments for black spot — neem oil or 1 teaspoon baking soda with 1 teaspoon liquid soap in 1 quart of water or try Spinosad soap concentrate.
Until next time, let's all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
