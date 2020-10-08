It appears that scorpions have recently become a major pest problem in our area. Many people are reporting major infestations of scorpions inside and outside of their homes. These scary-looking creatures are one of the planets greatest survivors, having the capability to have existed for over 400 million years and having thousands of different species all over the world, except for in Antarctica.
Scorpions are nocturnal and hard to control since they typically hideout during the day and mostly hunt at night. The first step to getting rid of these creatures with natural preventative methods is to control their food sources. Insects are their principal food source, so control the insects to control the scorpions. Some creatures that can attack scorpions are centipedes, bats, grasshoppers, birds (especially owls), tarantulas and mice, though I’ve not ever seen any of these mice in this part of Texas.
Scorpions usually enter structures hunting for water and shelter. Keeping a thin layer of diatomaceous earth around your foundation and on windowsills, doorways and baseboards to help kill them, and to help prevent them from getting indoors.
Some people use UV lights to help locate scorpions in the dark. Damp burlap sacks laid out on the ground will often attract scorpions at night. They find damp burlap bags great places to hide in or under. Carefully remove the sack the next morning to destroy them. A mixture of two tablespoons of bleach in one cup of water can be used as a scorpion insecticide to spray directly on them and in familiar hiding places.
It appears to be time to put out the trichogramma wasp to help prevent worms from eating on trees and shrubs. People have reported seeing large groups of moths in their yards. Moths lay eggs that hatch into destructive worms. Trichogramma wasp eat moth eggs before they can hatch and strip your tree and shrub foliage.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
