Oftentimes, I’m surprised how little gardeners know about their soil and fertilizers. Most simply believe soil is what you stick a plant in and fertilizer is something that makes plants look good.
If the plant still doesn’t look good, give it more fertilizer. If some is good, then more should be better, right?
Well, not exactly. Most of the time, the underlying problem with our plants will not be fixed by throwing fertilizers on them. The real problem is in the soil the plants are growing in.
Usually, when someone asks me why some sort of plant they have is not doing well, I’ll ask if they ever feed the soil. Their response is often yes they, “often water their plants.” While water is important for all living things there are also many other essential nutrients, minerals, microbial life, beneficial fungi and bacteria that must be present in our soils to provide all flowers, vegetables, trees, fruits, lawns, etc. to flourish.
Because of the many, many years of either neglect and or overuse of synthetic fertilizer use, our soil’s structure is very poor. Gone are all the trillions of types of microbial life. Adding life back to the soil, supplementing with a natural fertilizer and watering as needed is the answer to growing healthy plants. Just adding fertilizer to dead soil is only part of the answer. Good quality composts and humates can add back the life our soils are lacking.
Humans acquire nutrients from all the plants that we eat and from the meat of animals that also eat plants. Nature has given plants the ability to process the basic elements of life and in turn give it to humans. Without soil that is rich in organic matter, plants will not be healthy and neither will we.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.