Some gardening tips for the times.
Keep soil in your gardens evenly moist. Soil that's alternately dry and then drenched will not produce as well as soil that's kept consistently damp.
The best way to give your gardens the moisture they need is with a soaker hose or a drip irrigation system. Using these methods will only soak the soil, not the foliage of nearby plants, which means more water gets to the roots where it's needed more. Less soaking of the foliage can mean fewer fungal diseases and less water loss to evaporation.
Basil plants are probably growing well now that the temperatures are warming up and we're getting more sunshine. As this wonderful herb quickly develops during the warm weather, remember to keep it pinched back.
Pinching off the top inch or two once a month can keep your basil plants full and productive all season long.
Don't forget to feed your blooming plants regularly throughout the next few very hot months ahead. I have recently gone back to using lots of fish fertilizers, as well as other natural fertilizers, to feed our plants. Foliar feeding with fish fertilizers twice a month can help to keep your plants in great shape, even during the hottest of weather.
Regular supplies of moisture will also be important for blooming, soak flower foliage as little as possible especially late in the day as plants left wet at night are more prone to fungal diseases.
This is a good time to start checking your plants for spider mites. These pests are not actually members of the spider family but they can form webs on affected plants. Left unchecked these pests can do significant damage to many types of plants. Spider mites can be difficult to control but can sometimes be eliminated with a strong blast of water from your garden hose, insecticidal soap or Spinosad with Soap.
Don't forget to put out Trickogramma wasp to prevent your pecan trees from the pecan casebearers that destroy pecans.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
