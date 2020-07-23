Charles Darwin once said, “It has often been vaguely asserted that plants are distinguished from animals by not having the power of movement. It should rather be said that plants acquire and display this power only when it is of some advantage to them, this being of comparatively rare occurrence, as they are affixed to the ground, and food is brought to them by the air and rain.”
With that being said, I guess Darwin might have decided that was why some adventuress plants decided to prove him right and started climbing, as in veining.
Growing vertical gardens and vines has provided many gardeners with lots more wanted space for growing their plants. There are different types of plants to choose from that grow up instead of out, from flowers to vegetables. Not all types of plants are able to grow the same way, including vertical climbers. You need to know what type of support will be needed for each different vine.
Some climbing plants will curl, some will wrap and some can actually attach themselves to whatever happens to be in it’s path. There are four basic types of plant climbing methods: twiners, hookers, clingers and climbers. All types of these plants are constantly “feeling around” for something to appropriately help them to relocate.
Twiners wind around the host they choose and spiral upward searching for more light. The ability of twiners to hold on to a support can come in handy in windy environments. Wisterias and honeysuckles are examples of twiners.
Hookers are plants that attach themselves to their host using hooks, thorns and prickles, as do some roses and cat briers.
Clingers are plants that produce lots of bristly shoots from their main stems, which can penetrate cracks and crevices and hold the plant in place. Clingers include poison ivy, English ivy and trumpet vines.
The fourth group of vine species are called the climbers. These plants send out tendrils that rapidly coil around any support that it comes upon.
Adding adventuress climbing plants to a vertical garden in your yard can add another level of dimension to your landscape.
Until next time let’s try to garden with nature not against it and maybe all
