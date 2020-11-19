If you really ever do “stop and smell the roses,” I bet you have discovered just how interesting, wonderful and just plain unbelievable nature can be. On a recent trip to the Texas Hill Country, I was again reminded of all this as I walked the banks of the Guadalupe River. Huge cypress trees naturally decorated with loads of Spanish moss hanging from almost every branch added to this mystical location.
Spanish moss is commonly found on oak and cypress trees as well as other plants. Spanish moss is a very familiar part of the environment in this area. It’s interesting that Spanish moss, Tillandsia usneoides, is actually not a moss or even Spanish. It’s actually considered a bromeliad and a perennial herb that’s in the pineapple family.
Like most bromeliads, Spanish moss is an epiphyte, a plant that grows on other plants yet has no roots. Many people believe epiphyte plants can damage plants they grow on, which is not true. They attach to objects by wrapping their stems around a surface, usually trees. Epiphyte’s do not rely on other plants for nutrients. They get moisture and nutrients from the air and different types of debris that can collect on plants.
Spanish moss is used by many creatures, such as insects, lizards and snakes, for their hide outs and homes. Birds utilize it as nesting materials and pluck strands of it to line their nests with.
Spanish moss has been used for insulation in houses, mattresses, flooring, horse blankets, rope, flower arrangements, hanging baskets and mulch. Two to three inches on flowerbeds a couple of times a year can enrich your soil as it decomposes. Spanish moss is another one of Mother Nature’s wonders.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
