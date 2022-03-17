Spring can be one of the best times of the year to plant colorful annuals. Annuals make good color choices for containers, flowerbeds and baskets. A lot of perennial bloomers only bloom for a short time where as most annuals will bloom from the first of spring to our first cold front moves in.
The word annual can be a bit confusing for northerners and even some Texans. Many plants that only live for a season in colder locations, will often survive longer here in our part of Texas, which seems like it should actually make them perennials.
Annual plants, in our part of the country, are defined as plants that once froze to the ground do not grow back from their roots. There are many varieties of Texas annuals that bloom lots of colorful flowers, such as our Texas bluebonnets, which can often be seen growing throughout our state in open fields or in annual gardens. Most annual flowers provide nonstop food for our pollinators.
Ageratum plants are some of the easy to grow annuals, which sometimes act as perennials too. Ageratums bloom spring to fall when receiving proper care. Most marigolds are annuals but a few are also perennials. Marigolds self seed so they may appear to be perennials when in reality they are just coming back from seeds.
Some cosmos plants are considered to be annuals as are, sweet alyssum, salvia cocinias, zinnias, gomphrena, verbenias, sweet peas and petunias.
I think mulching around plants is always a good idea, especially during spring and summer. Keeping plants mulched will help to discourage weeds and reduce the need for added water. When your annuals start to bloom it’s a good idea to begin fertilizing them every couple of weeks.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
