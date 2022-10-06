Here are a few more gardening tips to go along with those tips from last week.
It’s usually easier to start seeds during cooler weather. It’s also easier to soak larger seeds over night between two damp paper towels. Smaller seeds, like carrots, should be covered with a light application of mulch or compost to help them to retain enough moisture to sprout.
Some of your seeds may not germinate at all during hot weather, and it might be a better idea to not plant at that time.
This could be a better time to wait until the weather cools down.
Frequently watering, several times a day could also improve germination rates. Once your seedlings are finally well established, begin watering deeper and less frequently.
Although many gardeners will sometimes recommend full sun for vegetable plants, I’d say that you might make an exception with our Texas summers. That’s when a little shade from our afternoon sun could be an exception.
Now is a good time to a add a generous layer of a light colored mulch around the base of each plant.
Add one or two weeks to the number of days to maturity that’s listed on seed packets. It can take longer in the fall for crops to mature since day lengths are getting shorter. Use varieties that are usually short in maturing and to gain another advantage, set out transplants when they are available.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.