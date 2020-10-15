Having a tree or plant with small stems growing out of its lower trunk or a spot higher up the trunk, is not really healthy for trees or plants. These small limbs are called suckers.
Suckers are a vigorous vertical growth that can sprout from the roots, or a lower main stem of a plant. They are called suckers because they do suck water and nutrients from trees or plants. Plants that reproduce from suckers grow very easily and can quickly become a problem for the original plant or tree.
It has been found that healthy trees and plants seldom have sucker problems. Stress seems to be a big factor in why suckering accrues. Planting too deep is a very common stress problem usually found from plant growers and homeowners. The root flares of trees and plants should always be above the soil, not under it.
Excessive pruning could also cause plant stress. Hard pruning can stimulate trees or plants to try and replace what has been removed. Pest infestations, droughts and diseases can all become plant and tree stresses, resulting into sucker growth.
Sucker’s should be removed from the main plant while they are still young. A sharp pair of pruners are usually best for making a clean cut as close to the base of each sucker as possible. When pruning suckers from a large old tree you could create a wound that may cause the tree to grow even more suckers.
Many plants purchased from garden centers, like some roses and citrus, are actually two different plants. The top part of a plant is grafted onto the roots of another plant that is usually hardier. All types of plants can be grafted for all types of reasons. Sometimes the graft of a plant can fail and the rootstock will then produce suckers.
Keeping our trees and plants well watered, regularly fed, properly planted and pest free is always a good thing.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature not against it and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
