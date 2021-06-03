The mosquito population the past couple of weeks seems to be out of control, but I think that every spring. People often want to know why we even have mosquitoes and believe there surely couldn't be anything beneficial about these little blood suckers.
Believe it or not, mosquitoes do have some beneficial abilities and ecological roles to play on the planet. Mosquitoes are good pollinators and good food sources for many different types of wildlife.
Unbeknownst to many, a mosquito's main food source is flower nectar, not blood. Like many other insects, mosquitoes move pollen from flower to flower as they feed on the plant's nectar. If there were no mosquitoes, thousands of plant species would lose a very big group of pollinators.
It is only when a female mosquito lays eggs that she needs a blood meal for the protein. Male mosquitoes have no need for blood and only feed on flower nectar.
Mosquitoes also help to control caribou migrations in the Arctic regions. As mosquito populations become thicker and thicker on the caribou buffalo, the caribou keep migrating across the Arctic to escape the annoying pests. If they don't keep moving they could get into danger of dwindling food sources. They wouldn't have as much access to food sources as while migrating. Grazing in one spot for longer periods of time could cause overgrazing.
Mosquitoes are easy and delicious meals for frogs, martins, lizards, spiders, bats, turtles, hummingbirds and dragonflies.
I bet mosquito control companies are very busy this season. Unfortunately, as they spray broad spectrum insecticides to kill mosquitoes they are probably also causing harm to all kinds of other insects, pets, birds and maybe even humans. Of course, we don't want more mosquitoes, but let's try to become more mindful of what we are putting into the air we breathe.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
