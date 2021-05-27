The recent rains we have been experiencing have certainly caused some very soggy soils. I never like to complain about rain, but much more of it and flooding could begin to cause some problems in our soils. Long periods of standing water in our gardens, lawns and crops can suffocate root systems. Without roots, plants could suffocate and die. Without roots, a plant cannot take up the needed moisture and nutrients that are needed for proper plant growth. Roots are a huge part of growing healthy plants and most plants are dependent on healthy soils.
Waterlogged soils can develop toxic chemicals, photosynthesis could be inhibited and fungal diseases could become problems.
So much of the soils in our area are heavy clay soils that tend to hold water and drain poorly. Soil management is very important for proper plant health. Much of gardening is all about the above workings, such as flowers, fruits and vegetables. It's easy to forget all the internal workings going on down into the soil. Long-term solutions for heavy clay soils that have poor drainage issues will need the addition of organic matter. Organic matter is the best way to improve the drainage and aeration of the soil. The addition of 2-4 inch layers of compost every few months could start soil improvement. Organic improvements will take time to show results as will the recovery and development of new roots.
Mulching wet areas is not a good idea, it will only slow the drying process. Pulling mulch back from poorly drained areas can help to dry the soil.
Depending on most cases, it could be a good idea to allow wet soils to dry before watering again.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
