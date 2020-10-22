Three Asian giant hornet specimens have recently been discovered in the U.S.
These giant hornets are the world’s largest wasps. At an almost science fiction-size, the two-inch long invasive species has earned the nickname of “murder hornet” because it preys on honeybees. Worker hornets band together to form foraging raids that quickly kill entire honey bee nests, which are known as one of their favorite foods.
An insect this size can cause a horrible sting with their quarter inch stingers. Honey bees will die after giving a single sting, that will rip their stinger out of their bodies. On the other hand, murder hornets are able to sting and sting again.
Murder hornets have become invasive species in several countries. These social wasps form colonies with one queen and many workers. The worker hornets are able to fly more than a dozen miles or more to find food. They eat many types of insects, but prefer bees. First biting off the heads of the adult honey bees, then feeding on the bee larvae and pupae.
The European honeybees have no known defense against giant hornets, they’re stings have no effect at all on the hornets. But, Japanese honeybees, which have long coexisted with the hornets, have figured out how to protect themselves from these giant enemies. These little bees figured out that if they would all get together and swarm around the murder hornets and all begin flapping their wings, that the temperature could raise to over 115 degrees Fahrenheit. The heat and the carbon dioxide kills the hornets. It’s amazing that a group of little bees could come up with such an amazing solution to such a serious problem for their species.
Hornets make underground hives that generate heat and can help scientists to use heat sensitive imaging technologies to find hornet hives and then to study ways to eradicate them.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
