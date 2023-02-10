I think most of us are ready for spring and hopefully it’s just around the corner. Warmer temperatures, blooming flowers, blooming shrubs and many types of blooming trees should all be showing their spring colors within a few weeks. Unfortunately with spring and all its beauty comes all types of outdoor pests. Today let’s cover an easy topic, worms and caterpillars and beneficial insects.
A fact unknown to many is that there are as many good insects out there as there are bad ones. Good insects can get rid of pest varieties if given a chance. In our part of the world one of the most popular beneficial insect seems to be the Trichograma wasp. They are known to be the most often used beneficial insects in the southeastern U.S.
Trichograma wasp are thought to be one of the smallest insects on the planet. So small that a full grown Trichograma is only the size of some bacteria. Their super tiny size enables a female Trichograma wasp to deposit her own eggs inside the eggs of many types of pest insects. Once beneficial wasp larva hatch, within the pest eggs, they will then consume the pest embryo eggs, eat their way out of the pest egg shells, and by smell, the female wasp will search for more uneaten pest eggs to deposit her eggs in and start the cycle over again.
Here are some common pests that beneficial wasps help eliminate — cabbage worms, tomato horn worms, pecan casebearers, webworms, army worms and more.
One of the best things about the Trichograma wasp is that pests cannot develop a resistance to these good guys like they can when using chemical pesticides.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.