Little to no rain, ongoing wind gusts and high temperatures can make water saving gardening very important.
Like most other gardening projects, there can be several ways to develop water saving gardens. Whether you are moving into a new house or an old rundown home with lots of weeds in a deteriorated landscape, you could still develop water wise gardens in a short time. Just by modifying a few simple gardening techniques, you can make big differences in the water usage.
The best way to save water in either established or new landscapes is to irrigate plants at the right time. Water early in the morning while winds are usually calm. Know how often to water your plants and not just because it's hot outside. Developing an intimate knowledge of the needs of your landscape will help you to know when to water. Checking plants on a regular basis will help you to learn the signs of drought stress or over watering.
Once it's time to water, do so thoroughly. Water plants deeply and infrequently rather than lightly sprinkling them every day. Deep watering encourages root systems that can withstand future droughts better than those growing right beneath the surface of the soil.
Plant the right plant in the right place. Almost any plant can be a water saving plant if it's planted in the right environment and receives its proper needs.
Keep in mind that lawns can take excessive amounts of water plus maintenance. Maybe think about having just enough lawn for the children, pets and their entertainment needs.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
