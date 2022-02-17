Gardening fever seems to be spreading like wildfire. The recent sunny days we have been having seems to make us central and south Texas gardeners even more anxious to start planting spring vegetables, herbs and flowers.
I realize we’re ready to get our hands in the dirt and start planting, but there still could be another one or two frosty mornings to come.
This is a very good time to fertilize your lawn. Almost anything outdoors that’s still alive, trees, lawns, perennials, maybe even annuals, fruit trees, anything that’s gone through this crazy winter need nutrients. Fertilizing now will help to get all your landscape ready for the, soon to be here, summer heat.
As you complete the harvesting of a crop, go ahead and pull those plants up and prepare that soil for the next crop. Leaving old finished plants in the soil could draw in all kinds of diseases and pests. If you aren’t planning on planting any other plants in the next week or two, spread a few inches of dead leaves over the area to help deter weed seeds from sprouting there.
Now is a common time when many gardeners are perusing through mail order nursery catalogs looking for beautiful and unique new plants for their spring gardens. But, don’t be to impressed by all the beautiful pictures, and do some research about any plant you are not familiar with. Make sure any particular species you are interested in will grow well in your area.
Any perennials you have that bloom in the summer and fall can now be dug up and divided. This can be a good time to relocate them or to share a few of the plant divisions with friends or family. Salvias, asters, chrysanthemums, yarrow and verbenas are all good plants for dividing.
Very soon, if not already, many types of fruit trees will be blooming.
This is a time when many gardeners are hoping we do not have a late frost that could spoil their whole harvest. If there should be a late freeze, cover the entire plant down to the ground with a tarp or freeze fabric to help protect that plant.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
