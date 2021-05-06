This winter freeze killed hundreds of trees in our areas. Many of those trees were fruit trees, and many were loaded with fruits. I can just imagine how disappointing it could be to lose lots of your fruit crops. Overcropped fruit trees can be just as disappointing.
Fruit trees that are overloaded with fruit are a common problem. Many times nature will pitch in with some help and bring in a late winter freeze that helps to remove many of the blossoms and younger fruits.
Overcropping can cause problems for many types of fruit trees. Limb breakage is one of the worst overcropping problems usually seen on fruit trees. The weight of too many fruits on a single tree can cause structural damage to the tree and can even cause premature death. Producing lots of small fruits can be a direct sign of a tree that’s overcropped.
Homeowners usually find handpicking their overloads of fruits to be the best way to thin their trees. The handpicking process can take time but allows pickers an opportunity to be more precise in their spacing. Using long poles to thrash limbs on overloaded trees is another commonly used and faster method to thin crowded fruit limbs. Fruits tend to break away from overloaded limbs when they are still small in size.
May is a common crop thinning time — a time to thin out small fruits and crowded bunches of fruits. Thinning fruit trees can be a little painful for gardeners, but necessary for larger healthier fruits.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
