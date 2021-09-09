These days you don’t usually find many gardeners outdoors working in their gardens. September is always a very hot and humid time to be doing anything outdoors. But, if you enjoy tomatoes, now is a good fall tomato-planting time that could provide you with a successful fall crop of juicy tomatoes.
Tomato transplants can require a couple of important factors — planting times and variety selections — to provide you with that successful fall tomato harvest. Even during the blistering heat of September, tomato transplants will still need time to mature early before we have any really cold temperatures.
During the fall, our days will start getting cooler and shorter. In this case, some tomato varieties are going to take longer to mature. Appropriate types of vigorous and healthy tomato varieties should be chosen for the right areas during the right seasons.
It will be important for the first three to four weeks after your transplants have been planted to keep a close watch for heat issues, attacks by insects and disease problems. As uncertain as last winter’s weather was, this next winter could possibly be the same or worse. We gardeners need to be prepared for whatever the weather may bring to us — good or bad.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
