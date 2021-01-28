Do you like tomatoes? Do you grow your own tomatoes? Did you know that tomato plants are usually the most popular plants grown in vegetable gardens? Do you also know that tomato plants are poisonous? Yep, that’s right. One of the most popular plants found growing in vegetable gardens is poisonous.
Tomato plants are a member of the nightshade family, along with potatoes, eggplants and several varieties of peppers. All parts of these vegetables contain an alkaloid called solanine. The heaviest concentration of solanine is found in the leaves, stems and roots of these plants. Fortunately, vegetables grown on these plants only contain a small amount of solanine.
Some people that eat these vegetables can develop mild gastrointestinal discomfort or some inflammation problems.
I have never heard nor read of anyone having any worse symptoms, and I, myself, have certainly eaten hundreds, if not more, tomatoes in my life time with no ill effects.
Go ahead and enjoy your delicious homegrown tomatoes, just not bushels at a time.
Many plants eaten by humans have been known to cause different and uncomfortable side effects, some even deadly reactions. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, even undercooked kidney beans can cause vomiting and diarrhea for some people.
Brazilian cashews are not nuts but actually seeds from cashew apple fruits. Raw cashew apple seeds are covered in anacardic acid. When this acid comes in contact with human skin, it will cause a skin rash that is very similar to a poison ivy rash.
Needless to say, this acid must be removed from the cashew seeds before they can safely be consumed.
The cleaning process that a cashew seed must go through to make it edible is the reason you never see a cashew seed in a shell or its fruit.
The bright red berries found on asparagus plants can also be toxic to humans. If the berries are ingested they can cause vomiting and diarrhea. Fortunately, only the red berries are toxic so eat all the delicious asparagus spears you want.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
