The bark on trees is very similar to the skin on our bodies. Both are very important in many ways and essential for the life of both.
Just below the surface of a tree’s trunk, you will find layers of live tissue that are considered the tree’s plumbing system. These layers transport fluids up and down the trunk. The layer right behind the bark carries sugars — found in the tree’s leaves — down to the rest of the tree. This layer is called the phloem.
Further in, you will find another live layer called the xylem. This layer carries water and minerals up to the leaves.
Sandwiched between these two layers is a main cambium layer and then a cork bark layer that protects trees from the elements mentioned in last week’s article.
Many trees have different chemicals within their bark that help repel certain insects and fungi. Cracks in a tree’s bark provide a great habitat for many types of creatures. Spiders, worms, slugs, bees and snails are just a few of many other different invertebrates that use tree bark as a home.
Even the bark of a dead tree can become the home of all kinds of wildlife. Even bats are known to roost beneath loose tree bark.
Some of the most obvious life found on tree bark are different types of small plants and lichens. Plants like epiphytes, which usually do not cause a tree any harm, are influenced by the texture of the bark as a good spot to grow on.
Tree bark will often become rougher as a tree ages. Different varieties of plants, insects and animals living on the bark can also change with time.
There are several types of wildlife that eat tree bark, especially the nutritious cambium or wood beneath it. Rabbits, voles, squirrels, mice and porcupines feed on the inner bark. Woodpeckers eat insects just inside the bark. And then there are deer that can cause serious damage to a tree, whether nibbling on buds or rubbing their antlers on the bark can kill trees.
Tree bark is the life of a tree and also helps to increase the biodiversity of our forests.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
