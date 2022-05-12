I love having box turtles in our gardens, especially the babies, and our cats love to follow them around.
Turtles have been around for millions of years, even longer than the dinosaurs. Their life spans today can be from 20 to 80 years.
Turtles can be fun easy pets and a good addition to our organic gardens. Turtles can be very beneficial pets in a garden, they will eat slugs, grasshoppers, worms, moths, beetles, crickets, snails, slugs and especially live insects.
Turtles are omnivorous, they eat both plants and animal based foods. They have a very keen sense of smell. Collecting insects from outdoors to feed a turtle is not recommended, as synthetic (man made) fertilizers and insecticides on insects could be toxic.
Turtles are easy to care for in fenced yards where they can easily roam around. Turtles need sun to bask in and it is essential that they also have some shade. Turtles will also need areas where there is soft dirt in some of the shady areas for them to dig in when it gets too hot or too cold.
Sometimes when need be, a running water sprinkler can bring a turtle out of the ground for a quick shower.
Health concerns are usually minimal when kept in a safe friendly environment. Turtles do have feeling in their shells, there are nerves and pores throughout their shells and should never be harmed.
You can usually tell the sex of your turtle by the color of its eyes. Male turtles usually have bright red eyes and the females have yellowish brown eyes. Male turtles are usually the smaller of the two.
Always wash your hands with soap and water after handling your turtle.
As temperatures begin to drop this next fall, turtles will burrow into the warmer soil to spend the cold season.
Until next time, let's try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
