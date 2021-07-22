I suspect the past few weeks of rain have certainly kept most lawns well-watered. Unfortunately, our true Texas hot summer weather is coming back. Temperatures are rising; days are very hot and sunny; there are very few cool winds; and more than likely, we won’t be seeing much rain for a while. All this means we will have to start watering our gardens and lawns again.
Here are a few watering tips to help you conserve some of your water usage and still have a beautiful, healthy lawn. First of all, try to make a plan to water your yard early in the morning when it’s cooler and less windy. Cooler temps and less wind can help to limit your water loss due to evaporation. Try to avoid watering after the morning hours, which can help limit water loss to evaporation and late-night hours that could keep the lawn too wet and then lead to fungal problems.
As I have mentioned before, but will do so again as I believe it to be important— always water the lawn deeply, instead of sprinkling the surface. Deep watering encourages deep roots which then increases the lawn’s drought tolerance.
Another lawn tip is to leave the grass an inch or two taller than you normally would this time of year. Taller grass blades can help to shade the soil and keep it a little cooler. Shorter blades of grass could also become sunburned, which could then lead to a weak lawn that would be more susceptible to insects and disease.
One other lawn tip is to feed the lawn. Feed with an organic fertilizer, which will never burn as synthetic brands can, which is derived from all-natural sources that not only feed the soil and plants but are also safe for the environment.
Until next time, let’s all garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
