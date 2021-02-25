This past week has probably been a very busy time for most gardeners.
There was an awful lot of damage caused by the many days of extreme cold temperatures and the ice. All varieties of vegetation were affected in some way or another. We are seeing lots of destruction caused by the storm, and as time goes by, we will probably begin to see even more. As temperatures warm, many of our plants will start to recover and others may not. Only time will tell.
Many people have asked if the weather killed all the insects. Hopefully, it did help to wipe out lots of fleas and mosquitoes, but not many beneficial insects.
Hopefully, many of our beneficial insects are still present in our gardens and could possibly need our help to thrive until spring weather actually arrives. Even though many of the beneficial and pest insects are unseen by most of us, many of them spend fall and winters hidden in our gardens. Using a couple of inches of fallen leaves and other organic material in place of typical mulch in vegetable and flower gardens can help to benefit many little creatures through cold times.
Some butterflies and moths overwinter in leaf litter as chrysalis or cocoons disguised as dried leaves. Wasps, ladybugs, dragonflies, bumblebees and lacewings can also overwinter in leaf litter. If possible, put off raking your gardens or beds until spring really does arrive to prevent damaging any beneficial insects.
Until next time, let's all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
