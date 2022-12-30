I imagine right now is yard and garden cleanup time for most everyone especially gardeners.
The prolonged freezing temperatures have brought lots of gardening chores. Keep all gardens and areas around it clean and picked up this season, since insects and disease pests often overwinter in old plant material left in garden beds or their borders.
It’s also a good idea to spade decomposed organic material such as compost 4 to 6 inches into your soil now before you begin planting. This can not only improve the condition of your soil, but it will also help to kill any cutworms, which may be overwintering in your soil, which are then exposed to the elements as your soil is turned over.
I think all gardens should have at least one birdbath. I so enjoy mine. It’s right outside my kitchen window and so much fun to watch. All types of birds visit it.
Don’t forget to keep your birdbath filled with water this winter so all the neighboring birds can also find a place to drink. Since lots of birds eat insect pests, it’s beneficial to make your garden as inviting as possible to all types of birds.
Got a question about adding colored newsprint into organic compost piles that will eventually end up in vegetable gardens. Safe or not?
I wouldn’t recommend using large amounts of newsprint colored or even black-and-white into compost piles. Not because it’s unsafe but because paper products can have a high carbon content and could slow the composting process unless significant amounts of nitrogen are also added. Recommended 25 carbon to 1 nitrogen.
Until next time, let’s all try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.