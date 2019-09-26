I have often been asked, usually by men, what is the hottest pepper you can grow? Some add the fact that it needs to be hot enough to cause their scalp to sweat and their tongue to feel like it’s on fire. Personally, I wouldn’t want to eat anything that could hurt me like that, but to each their own.
The level of heat in peppers and some other foods is measured by the Scoville scale, invented by a pharmacist back in 1912. The scale measures how pungent or spicy a certain food can taste. With peppers, it’s capsaicin that’s responsible for most of the heat we taste from certain peppers.
In the case of peppers, the Scoville test is performed by mixing capsaicin oil from dried peppers with enough water and sugar that the mixture becomes sweet enough that a taste tester can barely detect any heat from the pepper. The pepper is then assigned its Scoville unit that is based on how much capsaicin oil was diluted with the sugar and water to reach the specific point of heat. The higher the Scoville rating, the hotter the pepper. To find your hottest pepper, you just have to check on its Scoville points.
FYI: When experimenting with hot peppers, it might be a good idea to have some sort of a hot pepper extinguisher close by. Never use water. You’ll need some type of acidic food or drink to put out this type of heat in your mouth. Eat some cheese, drink a soft drink or a glass of milk to put out the heat.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature, not against it, and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
