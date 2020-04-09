As a child I remember my mother always having a potted aloe vera plant growing in our kitchen window and potted African violets growing in our living room windows. The beautiful violet flowers were for looks and the aloe vera was used on cuts, burns and any insect stings we kids got.
Aloe vera is probably one of the most widely used medicinal plants in the world. It has been used all over the world for centuries. Aloe vera plants are one of the easiest plants to grow. It can be grown as a house plant, in a bright location, or in a location outdoors where there is no chance of it freezing.
Aloe vera plants are widely used in multiple types of industries. The fleshy green leaves of the aloe plants are what are sought after. Each leaf is full of a slimy substance that stores water. It’s this slimy water filled gel that we humans associate with aloe vera products. The aloe gel contains minerals, vitamins, antioxidants and amino acids.
Aloe vera can help to inhibit the growth of certain bacteria that can cause different infections. I have often used the aloe gel on my dogs for hot spots.
Aloe has long been commonly used as a treatment for sores and burns, especially sunburns. In 1959, the FDA approved aloe vera ointment as an over-the-counter medication treatment for skin burn.
With today’s concerns about the coronavirus we all need to do what we can to stop the spread. Along with social distancing, wearing face masks and hand washing with soap, many people are also using sanitizing gel products. Hand washing with soap and water should always be a priority, but when that’s not possible a sanitizing gel can help.
Here’s a very easy hand sanitizing recipe that includes the gel of the wonderful aloe vera plant. Mix 3/4 cup rubbing alcohol (99%) with 1/4 cup Aloe vera gel (to help keep hands smooth) and to that you can add 10 drops of an essential oil or lemon juice if you would like.
Until next time lets all try to garden with nature not against it and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
