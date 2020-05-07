Victoria County Master Gardener
In my mind, mothers and flowers go together. This Mother’s Day consider giving the mother in your life a blooming plant that will last longer than a floral bouquet.
One very popular plant that grows well in this area and blooms from late April to November is the opulent mandevilla.
Background
The mandevilla was first described in 1840 and was named for Henry Mandeville, a British diplomat and gardener. It is native to Southwestern United States, Mexico and South America.
Vines, container, bush-like plants
Mandevilla and its plant-relative allamanda are versatile plants that are most often seen as a climbing vine on trellises or flowing from hanging baskets. The most popular mandevilla has been the Alice Dupont. It is a big vining plant with large pink blooms. It thrives in heat and sun, but is too expansive for containers.
Recently-developed mandevilla varieties are upright and have little vining. These new mandevilla are more bush-like and don’t need a trellis for support. Their trumpet-like flowers can be bright red, pink or white, and they adapt well to outside ornamental containers.
Growing requirements
With proper care mandevilla are perennials and profuse bloomers.
High humidity; full morning, filtered afternoon sun
The mandevilla likes high humidity, full-sun in the morning and filtered sun in the afternoon. Too much direct sunlight can scorch the plants; too much shade will stunt their growth and inhibit flowers from blooming.
Moist, well-draining soil
To look full and lush, mandevilla need a moist, well-draining soil. One recommendation is to combine 2 parts of a good compost-based potting soil or peat moss and add 1 part builder’s sand to improve aeration. Another effective potting mixture is to use all three mediums in equal measure.
Moist soil does not mean “wet.” Water it thoroughly and then wait until the soil is almost dry before watering again. During the growing season, a drenching once per week should be adequate. However, adjust watering schedules to sunlight, temperature and plant sizes.
When watering mandevilla, gently shower its foliage as well as its soil. This practice lets the plants absorb moisture through its leaves and can remove any pests.
Scheduled fertilization
New mandevilla usually do not need fertilizing because they have a slow-release fertilizer in its soil. After two or three months, plants will need regular fertilizing. If using a diluted plant food, fertilize every two weeks. This regular watering and fertilizing program during the growing period will keep your mandevilla healthy and blooming.
As summer wains and plant growth slows, mandevilla benefit from a final high phosphorous feeding. This dose should see it through the winter. The plant should not be fertilized again until spring.
Cool season protection
In the Crossroads, mandevilla are frost-tender perennials, and when temperatures drop below 50º F, bring them in for the winter. Before bringing plants inside, be sure to check for pests and treat the problem. At this time, you may want to cut back the plant by one-third to encourage a bushier growth next season.
Once indoors, place mandevilla in a draft-free and bright, sunny area. When the soil feels dry to the touch, mandevilla should be watered. Be sure not to let it completely dry out.
In the spring resume the watering and fertilizing schedule. To enjoy next season’s flowers, resist the temptation to trim or cut back mandevilla plants.
Repot every year or two
Since mandevilla are fast growers, they can become root-bound. In the spring, usually every year or two, mandevilla need to be repotted.
New pot specifications
Select a new pot that is 1- or 2-inches wider but not much deeper than its current pot. If the new pot is too large, the plant will spend more energy producing roots and top growth than flowers. A well-draining new pot that is wider, but not deeper, will give roots new room to grow and allow energy to go for the blooms.
In the new pot, pad the edges with fresh, well-draining soil and move the plant to it. Be sure to rub the roots gently with your fingers to encourage them to spread in the new pot.
Deadhead after transplanting
After transplanting the mandevilla do remove any dead foliage or flowers. This “cleaning” will ensure that the plant’s energy is directed toward new growth.
Easy-to-control, minimal pests
While mandevilla are relatively pest-free, they can attract aphids, scales, spider mites and whiteflies. Apply an insecticidal soap which will destroy pests but not hurt the plants. Brown spots on leaves indicate fungal disease, so apply a fungicide.
Mother’s Day gift
No wonder, the Rio series of mandevilla has been designated a Texas Superstar. It will be a perfect Mother’s Day gift.
