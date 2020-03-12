March is usually the beginning of busy times in our yards and gardens. Mowing, weeding, pruning, raking, transplanting, fertilizing, watering, oh my! But don’t we love it?
Weeds have to be one of the biggest issues we all tackle in our landscapes. Keeping your lawn mowed can help to eliminate weeds. Cutting the grass prevents any weeds growing in the lawn from flowering and reseeding. Spread bare areas in your grass or the lawn with a thin layer of compost and some organic fertilizer. Don’t forget to also water, because it doesn’t appear we are forecast for any good amounts of rain anytime soon.
Most people want to believe that spring is here, but this is that time of the year when it can feel like spring one day and winter the next, and it’s not unheard of to have a late season frost or even a freeze in March or April. To be on the safe side, keep an eye on weather forecasts and keep your floating row covers handy.
All types of plants appear to be budding. Now’s the time to start feeding them. Fertilizing everything with a good dose of an organic fertilizer can provide your plants with the nutrients needed for strong, healthy plants. Healthy plants and lawns need less water.
Oak leaves are falling and piles of leaves on your lawn can become hiding places for different pests and diseases. Keep fallen leaves raked up or if you have a mulching mower use it to finely chop up the leaves. The smaller you cut up the leaves, the faster they will break down and become a good source of compost for your soil. Your mulched lawn grass can add lots of nitrogen to your yard, and it’s a free fertilizer.
If this time of year usually brings out armies of worms in your vegetable garden or on different varieties of trees or shrubs. This is the time to release Trichogramma wasps. This tiny wasp will eat moth eggs before the eggs can hatch into destructive worms. They are easy and very effective in preventing worms.
Until next time, let’s try to garden with nature’ not against it’ and maybe all our weeds will become wildflowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.