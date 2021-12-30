As the year ends and 2022 approaches, it is time for reflecting and planning for the New Year. If your bucket list includes becoming a certified master gardener, or if you would like to add it to your list, now is a time to make it a reality. The process has never been less expensive or easier.
Since moving to Victoria from San Antonio in 2015, this class was on my bucket list. I love gardening and being outdoors. I would rather pull weeds than clean the house, and I am really good at growing weeds. My trial and error approach to gardening left a lot to be desired and I needed direction, preferably the right direction.
The Master Gardener program, which is under the direction of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, was perfect for me. I became a certified Master Gardener in 2018.
Not only was I surrounded by people who share the same love of gardening, but also I made a lot of friends. I also learned from the experts. If you have a question or two, local master gardeners are nearby with the answers or know how to get the answers.
Victoria Master Gardeners have their own “go to” people. We share ideas and plants. We enjoy helping others come up with solutions to problems with pests and design issues. It also helped having a shoulder to cry on after the freeze last February.
The first Master Gardener training class for 2022 will be Jan. 13 at the Victoria Educational Garden Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Drive across from the airport control tower. The class will meet from 9 a.m. to noon from Jan. 13 to March 24. Four additional classes will be scheduled to complete the program.
The first class is an introduction to the program. If you are unable to attend the class in person, there is an option to attend via Zoom.
This training program is your opportunity to learn from the best. The class will cover a broad range of topics such as plant propagation, herbs and vegetables, perennials, composting and rainwater harvesting, fruit and nut trees, insects and integrated pest management, soil analysis, identifying and treating plant diseases and turf grasses.
The steps to become master gardener are complete an application at the first class, pass a background check, and participate in 50 hours of instruction plus 50 volunteer hours the first year. You will also be required to pay a fee of $75, which will be due at the end of the first class. We changed up the program last year and you can now complete your volunteer hours while participating in the classes.
What else do the members of the Victoria County Master Gardener Association do besides pull weeds? Our active program has something for everyone. We maintain the Victoria Educational Gardens. We present informational programs like “Lunch and Learn” with the Masters. We have spring and fall plant sales. Our speaker’s bureau provides master gardeners to present programs for garden clubs and other organizations. We host a Children’s Summer Camp at Victoria Educational Gardens. We conduct garden tours for various groups and schools. We assist the community in the planning of gardens, and much more.
I encourage you to take this opportunity to grow and learn from the best and to have a lot of fun while doing it. As one of the class coordinators, I am looking forward to meeting and working with you. The Master Gardeners are all here to help you complete the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.