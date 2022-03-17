Editor’s note: This article is third in our 2022 series on native plants.
The Gaillardia pulchella was chosen as the 2022 Texas Wildflower of the Year because of its wide-spread naturalization, hardy nature and long-lasting bloom times. This wildflower grows profusely across the Texas plains, northern Mexico and south central United States.
You might recognize it by one of its many common names like Indian blanket, blanket flower, sunburst, pinwheel, firewheel and bandana daisy. These names all describe the colorful flower that is a fiery pinwheel of yellow, red and orange. Generally Gaillardia grows in sandy plains and deserts but also along country roads and urban vacant lots.
Indian blanket is a hardy plant that prefers sandy well-drained soil. It has high tolerance for drought and thrives in a dry, hot climate in full sun. The term “blanket” in some of its common names refers to its tendency to grow in clumps. From spring to fall the flowers look like they are carpeting fields and the sides of highways for miles.
Indian blanket is an annual or short-lived perennial in the sunflower family. The branched leaves are connected to its hairy stem. The plants grow 1 to 2 feet tall with blossoms up to 2.5-inches in diameter.
Each blossom is a composite of brightly colored rays attached to a center disc of dozens of tightly packed individual florets. The ray flowers are normally yellow at the tips and red at the base. The reds often grade from red to an orange-red to a yellow tip. However, some are solid orange or yellow. Each flower is like a fiery pinwheel that gives it common names like pinwheel and firewheel.
When blooming time ends, the petals fall off and leave seed heads. To propagate, allow the seeds to completely mature before collecting or mowing. Look for heads with no dried petals. Pull the seed heads and save seeds in a dry environment. Seeds can be stored for four years in the refrigerator.
Indian blankets are easy to propagate. To begin cultivation in a new area loosen the topsoil with a rake, generously spread the seeds, and then rake lightly to ensure seed/soil contact. This step will keep the seeds from blowing or washing away.
With water or rain the seeds will germinate in one to two weeks and establish a healthy taproot system. Seeds spread easily so plants can appear in yards or cracks in sidewalks.
Remember that Indian blanket plants do best in dry, sandy and well-draining soil. Rich soil will produce large floppy plants with few flowers.
The Indian blanket flowers are a nectar source for bees and butterflies. Birds feed on its seeds. In addition, the larvae of several species of butterflies and moths feed upon its foliage. Indian blankets are an integral part of the sandy-land prairie environment.
Native cultures have used Indian blanket plants for medicinal purposes. A tea of the root was brewed and taken orally for gastrointestinal disorders. The tea was also used as an eye wash for sore eyes. The dried and powdered root was applied topically for skin disorders. The Kiowa valued the blanket flower for good luck.
Many varieties of Gaillardia have been developed for cultivation. Varieties are popular because they tolerate heat and dryness. They also have an extended growing season. They bloom just as the bluebonnets are finishing from mid-spring to the first frost.
By deadheading, planting seeds in a sandy, well-draining soil and sunny area, Indian blankets are a low-maintenance perennial for Texas gardeners. These flowers also add a special burst of color to the Texas wildflower scene and neighborhood landscapes. Will you join me in planting Indian blanket seeds this year?
